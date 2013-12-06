Port-Mulled Cherries with Ricotta
"I top fresh ricotta with cherries that I've picked in the spring and frozen. The cherries absorb the natural sweetness of the port," explains pastry chef Gale Gand of Tru in Chicago about one of her favorite three-ingredient desserts.  More Recipes with Cherries

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ruby port
  • 1 1/2 cups pitted fresh cherries or one 10-ounce bag of thawed, drained frozen cherries
  • 1/2 cup fresh ricotta

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, simmer the port over moderately high heat until a thick syrup forms, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cherries. Scoop the ricotta into four bowls, spoon the cherries and syrup on top and serve.

Notes

Three-Ingredient Dessert Variations:

Grilled pineapple soaked in maple syrup and served over vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate and cream ganache served with sliced pears.

