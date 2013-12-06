Port-Mulled Cherries with Ricotta

© Wendell T. Webber
"I top fresh ricotta with cherries that I've picked in the spring and frozen. The cherries absorb the natural sweetness of the port," explains pastry chef Gale Gand of Tru in Chicago about one of her favorite three-ingredient desserts. More Recipes with Cherries
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, simmer the port over moderately high heat until a thick syrup forms, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cherries. Scoop the ricotta into four bowls, spoon the cherries and syrup on top and serve.
Three-Ingredient Dessert Variations:
Grilled pineapple soaked in maple syrup and served over vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate and cream ganache served with sliced pears.
