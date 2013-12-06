Port-Marinated Rack of Lamb
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Slossberg
July 1999

 More Amazing Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup ruby port
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons coarsely cracked black peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 2 racks of lamb, chine bones removed, racks frenched (see Note)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large glass baking dish, combine 1/4 cup of the oil with the port, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, rosemary, peppercorns, garlic and shallots. Add the lamb and turn to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 40 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat the oven to 375°. Drain the lamb and scrape off the marinade. Rub the racks with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Grill over a medium-hot fire for 10 to 15 minutes, turning often, until an instant-read thermometer registers 130° for medium rare. Alternatively, heat a large, ovenproof skillet and sear the lamb over moderately high heat until browned on both sides, 5 to 6 minutes total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the lamb for 12 minutes for medium rare.

Step 3    

Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut the lamb between the bones into chops, arrange 4 chops on each plate and serve.

Notes

Ask your butcher to french, or scrape, the bones for you.

Suggested Pairing

Lamb calls for a hearty red wine. Try a full-bodied, spicy California Zinfandel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up