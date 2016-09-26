Port and Black Pepper Gravy
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 5 cups
Melissa Clark
November 2016

In order to save time on Thanksgiving Day, cookbook author Melissa Clark forgoes making gravy from the hot turkey pan drippings, and instead opts to make this simple port and black pepper version a few days in advance. The key is using superrich and delicious turkey stock, as well as a good-quality port and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. 

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons port
  • 5 cups turkey stock

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and pepper and season with salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden, about 10 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, until deep golden in color, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the port and stock and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Make Ahead

The gravy can be refrigerated for 3 days and reheated before serving.

