Port and Black Pepper Gravy

In order to save time on Thanksgiving Day, cookbook author Melissa Clark forgoes making gravy from the hot turkey pan drippings, and instead opts to make this simple port and black pepper version a few days in advance. The key is using superrich and delicious turkey stock, as well as a good-quality port and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and pepper and season with salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden, about 10 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, until deep golden in color, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the port and stock and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Author Name: ablillis
Review Body: I read this recipe in the F&W magazine that I just received in the mail yesterday. I wanted to find it online to pin it for later, however, there seems to be a discrepancy. The recipe on page 62 of the magazine calls for 2 tbsp of port, but the recipe above calls for 2 tsp. I'm wondering which it is?
Date Published: 2016-10-16
Author Name: Lindsay A.
Review Body: We are hosting Thanksgiving this year and when this edition came out we decided to give this a test run before committing to it for Thanksgiving. This has amazing flavor. love, love, love it.
Date Published: 2016-11-18
Author Name: Little Red
Review Body: This gravy is fantastic (made with 2 Tablespoons of port, not 2 teaspoons at the recipe states). It's so flavorful and delicious!! I made the gravy ahead of time with 4 1/2 c. of turkey stock, then added some pan drippings from my roast turkey when I reheated the gravy.
Date Published: 2017-11-24