Port and Black Pepper Gravy

Author Name: ablillis Review Body: I read this recipe in the F&W magazine that I just received in the mail yesterday. I wanted to find it online to pin it for later, however, there seems to be a discrepancy. The recipe on page 62 of the magazine calls for 2 tbsp of port, but the recipe above calls for 2 tsp. I'm wondering which it is? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-16

Author Name: Lindsay A. Review Body: We are hosting Thanksgiving this year and when this edition came out we decided to give this a test run before committing to it for Thanksgiving. This has amazing flavor. love, love, love it. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-18