Pork with Sweet-Sour Peppers and Onions

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the bell peppers and onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until softened and charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Add the currants, vinegar, rosemary, mint and water and cook, stirring, until the liquid is evaporated. Season with salt and pepper, cover and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in another large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the potatoes and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, add the potatoes to the peppers and onions and stir to combine.