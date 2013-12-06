Pork with Sweet-Sour Peppers and Onions

How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the bell peppers and onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until softened and charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Add the currants, vinegar, rosemary, mint and water and cook, stirring, until the liquid is evaporated. Season with salt and pepper, cover and keep warm.
Meanwhile, in another large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the potatoes and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, add the potatoes to the peppers and onions and stir to combine.
Set the empty skillet over moderate heat. When the oil shimmers, season the pork chops with salt and pepper, add them to the skillet and cook over high heat until browned and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Arrange the sweet-and-sour vegetables on a platter or on plates and top with the pork chops. Garnish with the parsley leaves and serve.
