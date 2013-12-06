Pork with Cloud Ear Mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the sliced pork into 2-by-1-inch strips. Soak the cloud ears and lily buds separately in hot water until softened, about 20 minutes. Rinse the cloud ears in fresh water and drain well. Rinse the lily buds in fresh water, drain well and cut off the tough ends; cut each bud in half.

Step 2 Mash the ginger through a fine-mesh strainer or garlic press. Set aside 1 teaspoon ginger juice.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, combine the pork, cloud ears, lily buds, ginger juice, Shao-Hsing wine, oyster sauce, soy sauce, peanut oil, dissolved cornstarch, sesame oil, sugar, salt and a pinch of white pepper. Let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 4 Transfer the pork mixture to an 8-inch cake pan and set the pan in a bamboo steamer. Pour the boiling water into a large wok. Place the bamboo steamer in the wok. Cover and cook over high heat, stirring halfway through, until the pork is no longer pink, 10 to 12 minutes.