Pork Tenderloin with Mexican Chipotle Marinade
Steven Raichlen
June 1999

This marinade owes its firepower to chipotle chiles, which are smoked jalapeños. Use canned chipotles in adobo, so you can add some of the sauce from the can to the mixture. This marinade also goes well with chicken and pork. Plus: More Grilling Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 6 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, stemmed, plus 2 tablespoons of sauce from the can
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • One 3-inch strip of orange zest
  • 3/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the chipotles and their sauce with the garlic, orange zest, orange juice, lime juice, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, oregano, cumin and pepper. Simmer over high heat until reduced by one-third, about 3 minutes. Transfer the contents of the pan to a food processor and puree until smooth. Let cool before using.

Step 2    

Coat the pork with 1/4 cup of the marinade and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Step 3    

Light the grill. Grill the pork over a hot fire, turning, until cooked through, about 15 minutes. Let stand for 3 minutes before slicing and serving.

Notes

Variation To use this marinade for pork chops: Coat two 1/2-pound bone-in pork loin chops with 1/4 cup of the marinade and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Grill for about 5 minutes per side.

Suggested Pairing

The spicy, smoky flavors of this marinade add plenty of savor to mild pork. What's needed here is a rich, buttery California Chardonnay for balance.

