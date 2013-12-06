Pork Tenderloin with Mexican Chipotle Marinade

This marinade owes its firepower to chipotle chiles, which are smoked jalapeños. Use canned chipotles in adobo, so you can add some of the sauce from the can to the mixture. This marinade also goes well with chicken and pork. Plus: More Grilling Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the chipotles and their sauce with the garlic, orange zest, orange juice, lime juice, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, oregano, cumin and pepper. Simmer over high heat until reduced by one-third, about 3 minutes. Transfer the contents of the pan to a food processor and puree until smooth. Let cool before using.
Coat the pork with 1/4 cup of the marinade and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Light the grill. Grill the pork over a hot fire, turning, until cooked through, about 15 minutes. Let stand for 3 minutes before slicing and serving.
Notes
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 6260
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Ben Nelson
Review Body: 6260 5 star reviews and no comments? This is either a bug or someone is artificially inflating the rating.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-12-05