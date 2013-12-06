Pork Tenderloin with Grapefruit and Curry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jim Cohen
June 1997

Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 dried chipotle chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala or curry powder
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 cup ruby red grapefruit juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of visible fat
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a spice grinder or clean coffee mill, grind the chipotles, garam masala and cinnamon to a powder. In a large nonreactive baking dish, combine the spice mixture with the grapefruit juice, honey, sugar, vinegar, salt and 1 tablespoon or water, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the pork and turn to coat with the marinade. Refrigerate for 2 hours, turning occasionally.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Using a damp paper towel, coat the grill with the oil. Grill the pork over a medium-hot fire, turning, until cooked through, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

In a small nonreactive saucepan, boil the marinade over moderately high heat until reduced to a flavorful glaze, about 4 minutes. Slice the meat 1/4 inch thick and serve with the grapefruit glaze.

Notes

One Serving Calories 205 kcal, Protein 23 gm, Carbohydrate 13 gm, Cholesterol 71 mg, Total Fat 6.7 gm, Saturated Fat 2.3 gm.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with an off-dry Alastian Gewürztraminer like Zind Humbrecht's Gewürztraminer.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up