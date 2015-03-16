Pork Tenderloin with Sage, Garlic and Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 Rub the nutmeg all over the pork and season generously with salt and pepper. Tuck the garlic and sage under the strings and let the pork stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 In a large, deep skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the oil. Add the pork and cook over high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Add the onion, carrot, thyme, bay leaf and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer for 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Return the pork to the skillet, cover and braise, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the pork registers 135°, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer the pork to a carving board; let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, strain the braising liquid; discard the solids. Return the liquid to the skillet and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat; whisk in the honey and remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.