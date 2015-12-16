Pork Tenderloin Gumbo
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
May 2014

This quick-cooking (well relatively, anyway) version of gumbo takes you right to the shores of the bayou with each spoonful. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (1 1/2 pound) pork tenderloin
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 12 ounces Andouille sausage or kielbasa, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons bacon fat or unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 celery stalks, chopped
  • 6 cups chicken stock or low sodium chicken broth
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 pound fresh or frozen okra
  • 2 scallions
  • Cooked white rice for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the pork with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sear the pork, turning once, until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer the pork to a plate. Add the sausage to the pan and brown, turning once, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the sausage to the plate with the pork. Stir the bacon fat into the pan and whisk in the flour. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook the flour, stirring frequently until it is several shades darker (about the color of natural peanut butter) an fragrant, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the onion, bell pepper and celery and increase the heat to medium and cook until the vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Whisk in the stock and water and bring to a simmer. Add the pork and sausage along with any accumulated juices and simmer until the pork is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Stir in the okra and cook until tender, 4 to 8 minutes. Season the gumbo with salt and pepper to taste, then serve sprinkled with the scallions and topped with rice.

