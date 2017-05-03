Pork Shoulder Skewers 
Instead of braising pork shoulder until  tender, Tusk’s Sam Smith marinates thin slices of the meat to boost flavor, then skewers and grills it until melting and juicy within and nicely charred on the outside.  Slideshow: More Pork Shoulder Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups lightly packed cilantro,  plus more for garnish 
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley 
  • 1 medium onion, chopped 
  • 5 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin 
  • 2 teaspoons hot smoked paprika 
  • 2 teaspoons ground fennel 
  • 2 teaspoons ground licorice root powder (optional; see Note) 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 pounds well-trimmed pork shoulder, frozen for 30 minutes then cut into 1/8-inch-thick strips 
  • Twenty-four 8-inch wooden skewers, soaked in water for 1 hour 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree the 2 cups of cilantro with the parsley, onion, garlic, olive oil, cumin, paprika, fennel, the licorice  root powder, if using, and 1 tablespoon of salt until chunky. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade for basting; cover and refrigerate. In a large bowl, combine the remaining marinade  with the pork and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight. 

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Thread the pork onto the skewers in a weaving motion so the meat is secure, then season lightly with salt. Grill over moderately  high heat, turning occasionally and basting  with the reserved marinade, until the pork  is lightly charred and just cooked through,  6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the skewers  to a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.  

Notes

Licorice root powder is available at health food stores and on amazon.com. 

Serve With

Citrus wedges.

