Pork Shoulder Skewers 

Instead of braising pork shoulder until tender, Tusk’s Sam Smith marinates thin slices of the meat to boost flavor, then skewers and grills it until melting and juicy within and nicely charred on the outside. Slideshow: More Pork Shoulder Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, puree the 2 cups of cilantro with the parsley, onion, garlic, olive oil, cumin, paprika, fennel, the licorice root powder, if using, and 1 tablespoon of salt until chunky. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade for basting; cover and refrigerate. In a large bowl, combine the remaining marinade with the pork and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Thread the pork onto the skewers in a weaving motion so the meat is secure, then season lightly with salt. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally and basting with the reserved marinade, until the pork is lightly charred and just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.
Notes
Licorice root powder is available at health food stores and on amazon.com.
Serve With
Citrus wedges.
