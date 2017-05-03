Pork Shoulder Skewers 

Step 1

In a food processor, puree the 2 cups of cilantro with the parsley, onion, garlic, olive oil, cumin, paprika, fennel, the licorice root powder, if using, and 1 tablespoon of salt until chunky. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade for basting; cover and refrigerate. In a large bowl, combine the remaining marinade with the pork and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.