Pork Schnitzel with Cucumber Salad 
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2017

It takes only five minutes to cook pork cutlets into perfect schnitzel. A crisp and bright salad of cucumbers with dill and yogurt is a perfect accompaniment to the meal, which has only a handful of ingredients.  Slideshow: More Schnitzel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 Persian cucumbers, sliced 1/2 inch thick 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped dill, plus small sprigs for garnish 
  • 1 3/4 cups whole-milk yogurt 
  • 1 1/2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs 
  • One 1 1/4-pound pork tenderloin, cut on the bias into 12 thin slices, about 1/4 inch thick 
  • Canola oil, for frying 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a colander, toss the cucumbers with 1 teaspoon of salt.  Let stand for 15 minutes, then gently squeeze out the excess water. In a large bowl, mix the cucumbers with the chopped dill and 1/4 cup of the yogurt and season with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, put the breadcrumbs and the remaining  1 1/2 cups of yogurt in 2 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with salt and pepper and dip  in the yogurt, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Dredge in the breadcrumbs, pressing to flatten the pork and help the crumbs adhere. 

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. In batches, add the pork in a single layer and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and crispy, about  5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve the pork with the cucumber salad and garnish with small sprigs of dill. 

