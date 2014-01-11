Pork Satay with Sweet Coconut-Milk Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk with the fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, curry powder, salt and white pepper and whisk over moderate heat until the sugar is dissolved, 5 minutes. Pour the marinade into a large bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2 Whisk the condensed milk into the marinade. Mix in the pork. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.