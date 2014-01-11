Pork Satay with Sweet Coconut-Milk Glaze
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Food & Wine
February 2014

To make these delicious, grilled pork skewers, chef Kris Yenbamroong briefly marinates strips of pork shoulder in coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, fish sauce and soy sauce with a hint of curry. The sugars in the marinade char beautifully on the grill, creating a richer, deeper flavor than the simple recipe might suggest. Slideshow: Terrific Thai Dishes

Ingredients

  • One 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, sliced 1/4 inch thick and cut into 4-inch strips
  • 6-inch wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • Cucumber sticks and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk with the fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, curry powder, salt and white pepper and whisk over moderate heat until the sugar is dissolved, 5 minutes. Pour the marinade into a large bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2    

Whisk the condensed milk into the marinade. Mix in the pork. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Skewer the pork and brush lightly with the marinade; discard any remaining marinade. Grill the skewers over moderately high heat, turning, until the pork is lightly charred and just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and serve with sliced cucumber and lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Lively, berry-scented Italian red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up