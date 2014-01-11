Pork Satay with Sweet Coconut-Milk Glaze

To make these delicious, grilled pork skewers, chef Kris Yenbamroong briefly marinates strips of pork shoulder in coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, fish sauce and soy sauce with a hint of curry. The sugars in the marinade char beautifully on the grill, creating a richer, deeper flavor than the simple recipe might suggest. Slideshow: Terrific Thai Dishes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk with the fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, curry powder, salt and white pepper and whisk over moderate heat until the sugar is dissolved, 5 minutes. Pour the marinade into a large bowl and let cool completely.
Whisk the condensed milk into the marinade. Mix in the pork. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Light a grill. Skewer the pork and brush lightly with the marinade; discard any remaining marinade. Grill the skewers over moderately high heat, turning, until the pork is lightly charred and just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and serve with sliced cucumber and lime wedges.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5