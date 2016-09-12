Pork Sandwiches with Garlicky Red Pepper Jus 

Thinly sliced and spiced pork shoulder gets braised in a juicy red pepper–Vinho Verde broth until tender, then both the pork and jus get made into flavorful and delicious sandwiches from Chicago chef Abraham Conlon. The best rolls for these sandwiches should be crispy outside and tender within to hold those delicious braising juices. Slideshow: More Sandwiches
How to Make It
Slice the pork across the grain 1/4 inch thick. Arrange the slices on 2 large rimmed baking sheets in an even layer. In a small bowl, mix the paprika with 2 tablespoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of black pepper. Sprinkle the seasoning mix evenly on the meat and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the bay leaf and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is browned, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion to a bowl; leave the bay leaf in the casserole.
Add the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until evaporated, 5 minutes. Add the stock and roasted bell peppers and bring to a boil. Discard the bay leaf and oregano. Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until smooth.
Return the red pepper broth to the casserole. Add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Season with salt and black pepper. Add the marinated sliced pork and simmer over moderately low heat until very tender, about 1 hour.
Put the cheese on the roll bottoms. Top with the pork and onion and drizzle with some of the red pepper jus. Close the sandwiches and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5