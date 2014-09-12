Pork Roast with Garlic-Parmesan Cream
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
October 2014

For extra richness, finish these tender slices of roast pork with a spoonful of flavorful garlic-parmesan cooking liquid. Slideshow: Pork Roasts

Ingredients

  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 heads of garlic, top 1/2 inch cut off
  • One 3-ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese rind
  • 2 small sage sprigs
  • One 5-pound, boneless pork shoulder roast
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 4 medium fennel bulbs (3 pounds), trimmed and cut into wedges
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot just large enough to hold the pork, combine the cream with the buttermilk, butter, garlic, cheese rind and 1 sage sprig. Season the pork with salt and pepper and add to the pot. Bring just to a simmer. Cover, leaving it open just a crack, and cook over low heat for about 3 1/2 hours, until very tender. Transfer the pork and garlic to a large plate; discard the cheese rind.

Step 2    

Boil the poaching liquid over moderately high heat, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 20 minutes. Strain the sauce into a bowl. Whisk in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450°. On a large baking sheet, toss the fennel and the remaining sage sprig with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the fennel in a single layer. Place the pork on top of the fennel and roast until the pork is deeply golden and the fennel is tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Thinly slice the pork. Arrange the fennel and garlic on a platter and top with the pork. Garnish with parsley and serve the sauce on the side.

Suggested Pairing

Slightly herbal Tuscan red.

