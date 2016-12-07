Pork Ribs Vindaloo 
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Floyd Cardoz
January 2017

These juicy, saucy ribs are chef Floyd Cardoz’s ode to his mother’s pork vindaloo. “There’s nothing more American than ribs,” says Cardoz. “I wanted to make something comfortable for our diners in New York, but that still honored the dish I grew up eating.” Serve these ribs with crusty bread to mop up every bit of the spiced, tangy sauce. Slideshow: More Ribs Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 2-pound racks St. Louis–cut pork ribs, membranes removed and each rack halved 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 dried New Mexico chiles, stemmed and broken into large pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons cumin seeds 
  • 3 whole cloves 
  • One 1-inch cinnamon stick 
  • 2 tablespoons ancho chile powder 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne 
  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar 
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1 large red onion, finely chopped 
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped garlic 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger 
  • 1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1/4 cup silver tequila 
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated jaggery
  • Crusty bread or steamed basmati rice, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the ribs with salt and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a spice grinder, pulse the dried chiles with the cumin seeds, cloves and cinnamon stick until finely ground. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl and stir in the chile powder, turmeric, cayenne,  3 tablespoons of the vinegar and 1/2 tablespoon of pepper until a paste forms. 

Step 3    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the red onion and cook  over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes. Add the garlic,  ginger and the spice mixture and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until  deep red in color, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the stock, tequila, jaggery, ribs and the remaining 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of vinegar and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the ribs are very tender, about 1 hour.  

Step 4    

Transfer the ribs to a work surface and let cool slightly; cut into individual ribs. Simmer the sauce until thickened and reduced by half, about 10 minutes; season with salt. Return  the ribs to the sauce and stir to coat. Serve with crusty bread or steamed basmati rice. 

Make Ahead

The ribs can be refrigerated in the sauce overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up