Pork Rib Roast Glazed with Honey Mustard

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, stir together the honey, mustard and rosemary. Season the pork with salt and pepper and brush three-fourths of the honey mustard over the meat. Cover and set aside for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, parboil the carrots in a large pot of salted water for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water and pat the carrots dry. Set the pork on a rack in a large oiled roasting pan. Place the carrots in a single layer around the pork and roast for about 1 hour 10 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 150°. Every 10 to 15 minutes, carefully turn the carrots so that they cook evenly.