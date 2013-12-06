Pork Rib Roast Glazed with Honey Mustard
Serves : 4
Steven Chiappetti
December 1997

Steven Chiappetti sometimes serves this roast with white beans and spicy sausage. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide  More Pork Roast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
  • One 2 1/2-pound pork rib roast, trimmed
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 12 medium carrots

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, stir together the honey, mustard and rosemary. Season the pork with salt and pepper and brush three-fourths of the honey mustard over the meat. Cover and set aside for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, parboil the carrots in a large pot of salted water for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water and pat the carrots dry. Set the pork on a rack in a large oiled roasting pan. Place the carrots in a single layer around the pork and roast for about 1 hour 10 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 150°. Every 10 to 15 minutes, carefully turn the carrots so that they cook evenly.

Step 3    

Transfer the pork to a carving board and cover it loosely with foil. Pour the remaining honey mustard over the carrots. Return the carrots to the oven and roast, turning often, for about 10 minutes, or until very tender. Serve the pork on a warmed platter surrounded by the carrots.

Suggested Pairing

A Côte Rôtie wins out over red Burgundy because of the the sweet acidic glaze on the pork. The spiciness found in Rhône wines nicely complements the dish.

