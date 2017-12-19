Pork Pies with Pine Nuts  and Dried Fruit 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderate heat, shaking occasionally, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Place in a large bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2 On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the puff pastry to 1/8-inch thickness. Stamp out ten 4-inch rounds and ten 2 1/2-inch rounds. Transfer rounds to 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper, and refrigerate.

Step 3 Meanwhile, add the pork, milk, cranberries, apricots, pistachios, salt, and pepper to the bowl with the pine nuts, and gently mix with fingers until just combined. Form into ten 2-inch patties. Place a 4-inch dough round in a cupped hand. Top with a pork patty and a 2 1/2-inch round. Crimp the edges to seal, and transfer to a prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough and pork patties, and refrigerate pies until firm, 1 to 8 hours.