Pork Milanese with Gribiche Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the gribiche sauce In a small saucepan, cover the eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer the eggs to an ice bath to cool. Peel the eggs, then finely chop and transfer to a bowl. Add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well. Stir in 1 tablespoon of water and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Make the pork Using a wooden meat mallet, pound each pork cutlet to an 1/8-inch thickness. Put the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with salt and pepper and dip in the flour. Dip the cutlets in the egg and then in the breadcrumbs, pressing to help the crumbs adhere.