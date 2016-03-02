Pork Milanese with Gribiche Sauce

At Manhattan’s Wildair, breaded and fried pork shoulder cutlets are served with gribiche—a chunky, tangy sauce studded with hard-boiled eggs and pickles. Pair the dish with a light Pinot Noir. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, cover the eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer the eggs to an ice bath to cool. Peel the eggs, then finely chop and transfer to a bowl. Add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well. Stir in 1 tablespoon of water and season with salt and pepper.
Using a wooden meat mallet, pound each pork cutlet to an 1/8-inch thickness. Put the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with salt and pepper and dip in the flour. Dip the cutlets in the egg and then in the breadcrumbs, pressing to help the crumbs adhere.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Working in batches, fry the pork cutlets over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crispy, about 3 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve warm with the gribiche sauce.
Make Ahead
