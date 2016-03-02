Pork Milanese with Gribiche Sauce
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremiah Stone and Fábian von Hauske
April 2016

At Manhattan’s Wildair, breaded and fried pork shoulder cutlets are served with gribiche—a chunky, tangy sauce studded with hard-boiled eggs and pickles. Pair the dish with a light Pinot Noir. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

GRIBICHE SAUCE

  • 4 large eggs
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped capers
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cornichons
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

PORK

  • Four 3-ounce pork shoulder cutlets
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups plain breadcrumbs
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Canola oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the gribiche sauce

In a small saucepan, cover the eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer the eggs to an ice bath to cool. Peel the eggs, then finely chop and transfer to a bowl. Add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well. Stir in 1 tablespoon  of water and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    Make the pork

Using a wooden meat mallet, pound each pork cutlet to an  1/8-inch thickness. Put the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with salt and pepper and dip in the flour. Dip the cutlets in the egg and then in the breadcrumbs, pressing to help the crumbs adhere.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch  of canola oil until shimmering. Working in batches, fry the pork cutlets over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crispy, about 3 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve warm with the gribiche sauce.

Make Ahead

The gribiche sauce can be refrigerated overnight.

