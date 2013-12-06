Pork Medallions with Crushed Nut and Sage Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a food processor, combine the walnuts, almonds, garlic and coriander seeds and add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Pulse just until the mixture resembles a coarse pesto.

Step 2 Cut the tenderloins into 3/4-inch-thick medallions and season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add half the pork medallions and sauté over moderately high heat until well browned and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a large plate and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining pork medallions.

Step 3 Add the wine and shallot to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the sage leaves and boil until the wine is reduced by half, about 3 minutes.