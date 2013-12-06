Pork Medallions with Curry-Honey Glaze

Steamed basmati rice and sautéed chayote or cucumber slices make ideal accompaniments to this dish. Fast Pork Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, stir the curry powder over high heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl and stir in the honey, Worcestershire and garlic. Add the pork, turn to coat and let marinate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours.
Coat a large nonstick skillet, preferably with a textured bottom, with vegetable cooking spray and heat. Add the pork, reserving the marinade, and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.
Add the chicken stock and reserved marinade to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, scraping up any browned bits. In a bowl, gradually stir the milk into the flour until smooth. Add to the skillet and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Strain the sauce and serve with the pork and lime wedges.
One Serving Calories 477 kcal, Protein 41 gm, Carbohydrate 66 gm, Cholesterol 103 mg, Total Fat 7.3 gm, Saturate Fat 2.2 gm.
