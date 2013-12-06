Pork Medallions with Curry-Honey Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, stir the curry powder over high heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl and stir in the honey, Worcestershire and garlic. Add the pork, turn to coat and let marinate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours.

Step 2 Coat a large nonstick skillet, preferably with a textured bottom, with vegetable cooking spray and heat. Add the pork, reserving the marinade, and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.