Pork Meatball Stew with Carrots and Pickled Mustard Greens 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Dayton and Eric Dayton
February 2018

Rich pork broth—made with pork butt and smoked ham—brings together this comforting stew from brothers Andrew and Eric Dayton’s restaurant The Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis. Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes

Ingredients

BROTH :

  • 1 pound lean pork butt, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1 (1/4-pound) piece ham or prosciutto ends, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 2 quarts plus 1/2 cup water, divided 
  • 1 onion, chopped 
  • 1 large carrot, chopped 
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped 
  • 1 head of garlic, halved 
  • 5 thyme sprigs
  • 2 dried bay leaves 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons black peppercorns 
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds 
  • Kosher salt 

VEGETABLES :

  • 1/2 pound mustard greens, stemmed and chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon sugar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 1/4 pound carrots, peeled and cut into  1-inch pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 

MEATBALLS:

  • 3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced 
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced 
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme  
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided  
  • 1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs 
  • 1/4 cup whole milk 
  • 1 pound ground pork 
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten 

TO FINISH :

  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream 
  • Chopped parsley and dill, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the broth: In a large saucepan, spread pork and ham in a single layer, and cook over moderately low heat, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 7 minutes. Stir meat and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water; scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Add chopped onion, chopped carrot, celery, garlic, thyme sprigs, bay leaves, peppercorns, coriander, and remaining 2 quarts water. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat for 2 hours. Strain broth into a heatproof bowl; discard solids. Return broth to pan; bring to a boil, and cook until reduced to 1 quart. Skim any foam from surface. Season lightly with salt.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, prepare the vegetables: In a medium bowl, combine mustard greens, sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt. Massage greens until wilted. Let stand 1 hour. 

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss carrot pieces with 2 tablespoons oil and salt on a large parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread in an even layer, and roast until caramelized and tender, about 30 minutes.  

Step 4    

Make the meatballs: In a medium skillet, heat 3 1/2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add diced onion, garlic cloves, chopped thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and browned, about 10 minutes. Cool completely.  

Step 5    

In a large bowl, stir together breadcrumbs and milk; let stand until absorbed, about 5 minutes. Add pork, egg, onion mixture, and remaining salt; stir well. Form mixture into 1 1/2-inch meatballs and arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.  

Step 6    

Roast meatballs at 400°F until browned and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. 

Step 7    

Bring broth to a simmer over moderate heat. Add cream, meatballs, carrots, and mustard greens, and simmer until hot, about 5 minutes. Transfer to 4 bowls, and garnish with chopped parsley and dill. 

