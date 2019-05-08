Pork Loin with Tonnato Sauce and Summer Salad
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
June 2019

In this riff on the classic Italian dish vitello tonnato, pork loin replaces veal and prepared mayonnaise makes the tuna-based sauce fast and simple. The pork, sauce, and vegetables may be prepared a day ahead for effortless summer entertaining.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1 1/2-pounds) center-cut pork loin, tied
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 (5-ounce) can tuna in olive oil, drained
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 8 cups mixed torn baby lettuces
  • 12 ounces mixed heirloom tomatoes, halved or cut into chunks
  • 4 multicolored carrots, shaved into ribbons
  • 4 Persian cucumbers, sliced
  • 8 Easter Egg radishes, quartered

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season pork with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Place pork, fat side up, on a rimmed baking sheet; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 450°F. Roast pork in preheated oven until fat is lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F without opening oven door. Continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 135°F, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer pork to a platter, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Cover with aluminum foil, and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 3    

Process mayonnaise, tuna, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a food processor until very smooth, about 30 seconds.

Step 4    

Toss together lettuces, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and radishes in a large bowl; season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Untie pork, and cut against the grain into 1/8-inch-thick slices. Serve pork and salad with tonnato sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Light, northern Italian red.

