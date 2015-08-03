Pork Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 In a large heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat until hot then stir in the onion, carrot, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the pork, breaking up the lumps of pork with a spatula and cook, until browned, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes with their juice and the oregano, and boil, breaking up the tomatoes with a spatula until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3 In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top. Spread an even layer of sauce over the noodles, then dollop half the ricotta and half the mozzarella. Top with another layer of 3 noodles, then sauce, then the remaining 3 noodles and sauce. Dollop with the remaining ricotta and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella.