Pork Crown Roast

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. Season the pork generously with salt and pepper. Put it in a large flameproof roasting pan and roast in the upper third of the oven for 20 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325° and roast for another 45 minutes. Cover the outside of the meaty part of the pork with foil and cook for 20 minutes longer. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, stir 2 cups of the Boudin over moderately high heat until hot, about 5 minutes. Spoon the remaining Boudin into a large, shallow ovenproof dish.

Step 2 Remove the pork from the open and spoon the hot Boudin into the cavity. Increase the oven temperature to 450° and set the pork in the upper third of the oven. Roast for about 45 minutes longer, about 2 1/4 hours total, or until the stuffing is brown and crisp on top and the internal temperature of the meat reads 160° on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer the pork to a carving board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 15 minutes. While the pork roasts, set the dish of Boudin on the bottom shelf and bake it for about 25 minutes, or until the Boudin is very hot and slightly crispy on top.

Step 3 Pour the pan juices into a small bowl and skim off the fat. Set the roasting pan over 2 burners on moderately high heat. Pour in 1 1/2 cups of water and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the liquid until flavorful, about 4 minutes. Strain the liquid into a small saucepan and add the reserved pan juices. Season with salt and pepper. Reheat and pour into a sauceboat before serving.