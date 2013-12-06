Pork Chops with Mustard-Caper Sauce
Joanne Weir
May 2001

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 9-ounce pork loin chops (1 1/4 inches thick)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1/3 cup drained capers
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, add them to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer the pork chops to a large plate and cover loosely with foil.

Step 2    

Add the stock, capers and chopped rosemary to the skillet and boil until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Return the pork chops to the pan and simmer until cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer the pork chops to 4 plates. Whisk the mustard and butter into the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Pour the mustard-caper sauce over the chops and serve.

