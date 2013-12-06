Pork Chops with Mustard and Sour Cream Sauce
© Jonelle Weaver
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Sue Chapman
January 1999

Two mustards—grainy and smooth—add layers of flavor to the creamy sauce that tops these pork chops.  Fast Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1/4 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 4 boneless pork loin chops (about 5 ounces each)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, process the chicken stock, sour cream, Dijon and stone-ground mustards and the cornstarch until smooth. Transfer the sauce to a small saucepan and simmer over moderate heat until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the parsley and keep warm.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until well browned, about 5 minutes. Turn the pork chops and cook until browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the chops to warm dinner plates, spoon the mustard sauce on top and serve at once.

Notes

One Serving Calories 301 kcal, Total Fat 17.5 gm, Saturated Fat 6.8 gm

Suggested Pairing

These mustardy, moist pork chops point to a big white—Chardonnay—or a light red, ideally a California Pinot Noir, which would underscore the tangy flavors here.

