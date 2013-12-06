Pork Chops with Mustard and Sour Cream Sauce

In a blender, process the chicken stock, sour cream, Dijon and stone-ground mustards and the cornstarch until smooth. Transfer the sauce to a small saucepan and simmer over moderate heat until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the parsley and keep warm.

Step 2

Heat a large skillet. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until well browned, about 5 minutes. Turn the pork chops and cook until browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the chops to warm dinner plates, spoon the mustard sauce on top and serve at once.