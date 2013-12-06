Pork Chops with Mustard and Canadian Bacon

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. Set each pork chop on a square of foil large enough to wrap it in. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, then spread 1 side of each with 1/2 tablespoon of the mustard and sprinkle with a pinch of thyme. Cover each chop with a slice of Canadian bacon and top with 1/2 teaspoon of mustard and a thyme sprig.