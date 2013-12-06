Pork Chops with Mustard and Canadian Bacon
Yield
Serves : 4
Josette Batteault and Roger Josette Batteault
February 2000

Madame Batteault cooks her pork chops en papillote. The result is amazingly moist and tender meat with delicious juices.    Fast Pork Recipes  

Ingredients

  • Four 1/2-inch-thick rib pork chops (2 pounds)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves, plus 4 tiny sprigs for garnish
  • 4 slices Canadian bacon (2 1/2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Set each pork chop on a square of foil large enough to wrap it in. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, then spread 1 side of each with 1/2 tablespoon of the mustard and sprinkle with a pinch of thyme. Cover each chop with a slice of Canadian bacon and top with 1/2 teaspoon of mustard and a thyme sprig.

Step 2    

Wrap the pork chops in the foil, crimping the foil to seal tightly. Set the parcels on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes; the pork will still be slightly pink in the center. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the pork chops stand for 5 minutes. Discard the foil and serve the pork chops with their juices.

Serve With

Buttered string beans and mashed potatoes.

Suggested Pairing

The mustard glaze and smoky bacon call for a light, fruity red or an aromatic, full-bodied white. Great choices include a Beaujolais or a Viognier.

