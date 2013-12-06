Pork Chops with Lemon Butter

© Reed Davis
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Lightly season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the chops and sear until just cooked through, about 2 minutes; transfer to a platter.
Step 2
Add the butter and garlic to the skillet and stir over moderate heat until the garlic softens, about 1 minute. Stir in the capers, lemon juice and chives. Spoon the sauce over the chops and serve.
Suggested Pairing
An aromatic Viognier.
