Pork Chops with Lemon Butter
© Reed Davis
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
September 1998

 Fast Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 4 thin-cut, bone-in pork loin chops (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Lightly season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the chops and sear until just cooked through, about 2 minutes; transfer to a platter.

Step 2    

Add the butter and garlic to the skillet and stir over moderate heat until the garlic softens, about 1 minute. Stir in the capers, lemon juice and chives. Spoon the sauce over the chops and serve.

Suggested Pairing

An aromatic Viognier.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up