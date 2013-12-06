Pork Chops with Creamed Corn and Chanterelles

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until browned and crisp. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and pour off all but 1 teaspoon of the fat. Add the corn, chanterelles and onion to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the Sauvignon Blanc and thyme and cook until the wine is completely evaporated. Add the cream, season with salt and pepper and simmer gently until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and bacon, cover and keep warm.