Pork Chops with Creamed Corn and Chanterelles

Creamed corn is an American classic. Cory Schreiber gives it a regional character by adding Oregon pork and bacon and wild mushrooms.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until browned and crisp. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and pour off all but 1 teaspoon of the fat. Add the corn, chanterelles and onion to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the Sauvignon Blanc and thyme and cook until the wine is completely evaporated. Add the cream, season with salt and pepper and simmer gently until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and bacon, cover and keep warm.
In another large ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, add them to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Arrange the pork chops on a large plate, cover with foil and let stand for 5 minutes.
Reheat the corn if necessary, adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of water if it seems dry. Spoon the creamed corn onto plates, set a pork chop on top and serve.
