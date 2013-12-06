Pork Chops with Creamed Corn and Chanterelles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Cory Schreiber
October 1997

Creamed corn is an American classic. Cory Schreiber gives it a regional character by adding Oregon pork and bacon and wild mushrooms.  Fast Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of bacon, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 4 ears)
  • 1/4 pound chanterelles or other wild mushrooms, thickly sliced
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup Sauvignon Blanc
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Four 1-inch-thich center-cut loin pork chops (8 ounces each)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until browned and crisp. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and pour off all but 1 teaspoon of the fat. Add the corn, chanterelles and onion to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the Sauvignon Blanc and thyme and cook until the wine is completely evaporated. Add the cream, season with salt and pepper and simmer gently until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and bacon, cover and keep warm.

Step 2    

In another large ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, add them to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Arrange the pork chops on a large plate, cover with foil and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Reheat the corn if necessary, adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of water if it seems dry. Spoon the creamed corn onto plates, set a pork chop on top and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A Pinot Noir from Oregon's Willamette Valley, like Cristom Vineyards' Mt. Jefferson Cuvée Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, has elegant aromas and tastes of ripe black cherries, cinnamon, smoke and sweet vanilla that echo the sweet, earthy and smoky flavors of the pork chops, bacon and creamed corn.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up