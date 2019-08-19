Pork Chops with Three-Apple Slaw
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Justin Chapple
September 2019

For his zippy version of coleslaw, F&W’s Justin Chapple swaps the cabbage for a mix of sweet and tart apples—Gala, Honeycrisp, and Granny Smith—and then tosses them with a creamy, Tabasco-laced dressing.

Ingredients

  • 4 (10-ounce) bone-in rib-cut pork chops (about 1 inch thick)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple
  • 1 Gala apple
  • 1 Granny Smith apple
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Tabasco)
  • 4 inner celery stalks, thinly diagonally sliced, plus 1/4 cup celery leaves
  • 1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/3 cup snipped fresh chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season pork chops with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add pork chops to skillet; cook, turning occasionally, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of chop registers 135°F, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Set aside.

Step 2    

Cut each apple lengthwise into quarters, and discard cores. Thinly slice apple quarters lengthwise; stack slices, and cut lengthwise again into thin sticks.

Step 3    

Whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, poppy seeds, and hot sauce in a large bowl; season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add apple sticks, celery, celery leaves, parsley, and chives; toss to combine. Serve immediately with pork chops.

Suggested Pairing

Apple-citrusy, Alsace Riesling.

