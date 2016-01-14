Pork Chops in Sage Butter with Beet Puree and Swiss Chard
John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kamil Oseka
February 2016

The vibrant magenta beet puree that accompanies these luscious pork chops is made with almost equal parts beets and creamy Yukon Gold potatoes. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large red beets (1 pound), halved
  • 2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes (1/2 pound)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 12-ounce bone-in pork rib chops, cut 1 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 sage sprig
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 pounds Swiss chard, stems discarded and leaves chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the beets and potatoes. Add enough water to cover by 2 inches and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until the beets and potatoes are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Drain well. When cool enough to handle, peel the beets and potatoes, and then coarsely chop; transfer to a food processor. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Rub the pork chops all over with 2 tablespoons of the olive  oil; season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat until golden brown on the bottom, 7 to 8 minutes.Turn the chops and add the garlic, sage and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cook until the chops are golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°, about 7 minutes longer. Transfer the pork chops to plates and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the butter into the skillet; season with salt. Strain the sage butter through a fine sieve over the pork chops. Reserve the crispy sage leaves and discard the garlic.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chard in large handfuls; let each batch wilt slightly before adding more. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all of the chard is wilted, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 4    

Serve the pork chops with the beet puree and Swiss  chard and garnish with the crispy sage leaves.

Make Ahead

The beet puree can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a lightly earthy Burgundy.

