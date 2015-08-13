Pork Chops with Fennel and Juniper
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rachel Roddy
September 2015

Cookbook author Rachel Roddy uses crushed juniper along with fresh fennel and fennel seeds to give pork chops a lovely, fragrant, herbal flavor. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 12 juniper berries, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fennel seeds, crushed
  • Four 1-inch-thick bone-in pork rib chops (12 ounces each)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 fennel bulb with fronds, bulb and fronds coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup of the olive oil with the garlic, juniper berries and fennel seeds. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and rub all over with the garlic-juniper oil. Arrange the pork in a baking dish or place in a resealable plastic bag. Add the chopped fennel and fronds and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours. Remove the pork from the marinade; discard the marinade.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron grill pan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chops and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast the chops for 12 to 14 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted  in the center of a chop registers 140°. Transfer the chops to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serve With

Grilled young fennel.

Suggested Pairing

Goes great with a cherry-rich, lightly herbal red wine.

