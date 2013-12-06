Pork Chops on Creamy Hominy

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the hominy and the cream. Simmer over moderate heat until the cream is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion, green pepper and celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the vegetables are softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, tomatoes, jalapeño, oregano, thyme and bay leaf and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock and vinegar and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the creamy hominy and bring just to a simmer. Discard the bay leaf, season with salt, black pepper and Tabasco and keep warm.

Step 3 Heat 1/4 inch of peanut oil in a heavy skillet. On a shallow plate, combine the flour, paprika, dried oregano, cayenne, 1 tablespoon of black pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt. Dredge the pork chops in the seasoned flour, shaking off the excess. Cook the chops over moderately high heat until well browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and pour out the oil in the skillet.

Step 4 Add the white wine, bourbon and vinegar to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat for 3 minutes, scraping up any browned bits. Add the pork chops and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently until the pork chops are just cooked through, about 8 minutes longer. Transfer the chops to a plate. Boil the pan juices over high heat until reduced to 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.