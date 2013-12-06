Pork Chops on Creamy Hominy
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Ben Barker
March 1999

The first things most people think of when they hear North Carolina is college basketball, but there is also the hominy at the Magnolia Grill in Durham. The chef, Ben Barker, almost always has some sort of delectable hominy on his southern menu. Here it's served with braised pork chops and an excellent bourbon sauce. Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

Creamy hominy

  • One 15-ounce can white hominy, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup canned tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped oregano
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Tabasco sauce

Pork chops

  • Peanut oil, for frying
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon hot paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Salt
  • Four 8-ounce pork loin chops, about 1-inch thick
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 6 scallions, green tops only, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the hominy and the cream. Simmer over moderate heat until the cream is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion, green pepper and celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the vegetables are softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, tomatoes, jalapeño, oregano, thyme and bay leaf and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock and vinegar and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the creamy hominy and bring just to a simmer. Discard the bay leaf, season with salt, black pepper and Tabasco and keep warm.

Step 3    

Heat 1/4 inch of peanut oil in a heavy skillet. On a shallow plate, combine the flour, paprika, dried oregano, cayenne, 1 tablespoon of black pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt. Dredge the pork chops in the seasoned flour, shaking off the excess. Cook the chops over moderately high heat until well browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and pour out the oil in the skillet.

Step 4    

Add the white wine, bourbon and vinegar to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat for 3 minutes, scraping up any browned bits. Add the pork chops and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently until the pork chops are just cooked through, about 8 minutes longer. Transfer the chops to a plate. Boil the pan juices over high heat until reduced to 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Spoon the creamy hominy into 4 shallow bowls and top each with the pork chops. Spoon the pan juices and scallions over the chops and serve.

Make Ahead

The hominy can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Beer If there ever was a dish suited to beer, this is it. Good choices include India Pale Ale, Negra Modelo and Dos Equis.

