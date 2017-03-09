Pork Chops with Cherry-Miso Mostarda
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
April 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple adds a bit of umami-rich miso to a cherry mostarda to amp up the flavor, making a perfect condiment for juicy pork chops. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 shallot, minced 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 1 cup dried sour cherries  (5 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar 
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons white miso 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Four 10-ounce bone-in  pork chops, about  1 1/4 inches thick 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, heat the  1 tablespoon of oil. Add the shallot and garlic; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the cherries, sugar, vinegar, miso, mustard and 1/2 cup of water; bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cherries are coated in a sauce, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape into a bowl and let cool; stir in  a little water if too thick. 

Step 2    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Brush the pork with oil and  season generously with salt and pepper. Add the pork to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in each piece near the bone registers 135°, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the pork chops to plates or  a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with the mostarda.

Make Ahead

The cherry-miso mostarda can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

