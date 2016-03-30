Pork Chops with Burnt Applesauce and Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a saucepan, simmer 1/2 cup of the apple juice over moderate heat until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. Whisk in 1/4 cup of the oil and the lemon juice; season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the apples and cook over moderate heat until blackened all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender, add the remaining 1/4 cup of apple juice and puree until smooth; keep warm. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 3 In the skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper. Cook 2 of the chops over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, 6 minutes total; transfer to a plate. Cook the remaining 2 chops in 1 tablespoon each of the butter and oil.

Step 4 Return all of the chops to the skillet and roast in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until an instant- read thermometer inserted in the center registers 140°. Let the chops rest for 15 minutes.

Step 5 Pour off the oil from the skillet. Add the stock; simmer until slightly thickened, 3 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and cook until the sauce thickens, 2 minutes.