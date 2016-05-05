Pork Chops with Almond Salmuera

Brushing pork chops with a flavorful salmuera, or Argentinean brine, while they're cooking adds moisture and seasons the meat to its core. Tory Miller of Madison, Wisconsin's Estrellón also makes a "finishing" salmuera with toasty nuts and herbs to give the meat one more layer of flavor before it's served. This technique can be used for all kinds of meat and fish, and also works flawlessly on vegetables. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes