Pork Chops with Almond Salmuera

Brushing pork chops with a flavorful salmuera, or Argentinean brine, while they're cooking adds moisture and seasons the meat to its core. Tory Miller of Madison, Wisconsin's Estrellón also makes a "finishing" salmuera with toasty nuts and herbs to give the meat one more layer of flavor before it's served. This technique can be used for all kinds of meat and fish, and also works flawlessly on vegetables. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar with the shallot, garlic, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, 1 teaspoon of pepper and 1 cup of water. Stir in the almonds, chives, parsley, mint and cilantro.
Light a grill and oil the grate. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup each of olive oil and vinegar with 2 tablespoons of kosher salt, 2 teaspoons of pepper and 1/4 cup of water. Grill the pork chops over moderately high heat, basting frequently with the seasoning salmuera, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140°, 6 to 7 minutes per side.
Transfer the chops to a platter and baste with some of the marcona almond salmuera. Sprinkle with flaky salt and serve the rest of the salmuera alongside.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Alicia Elbert
Review Body: So good. We put the seasoning marinade on some asparagus, then grilled that as well. Very nice. The whole thing paired well with scotch -- Auchentoshan Three Wood was our poison of choice.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-29
Author Name: Ashley Gebb
Review Body: Made this two nights ago and it was AMAZING! Served with crisp white wine, rice and grilled green beans. Lots of leftover salmuera so we're having it again tonight with fish. YUM!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-17
Author Name: CHIPIE
Review Body: I want one now! It looks so tempting! With Almond Salmuera on the recipe, I'm sure this one is a win! Thank you for sharing
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-18