Pork Chops with Almond Salmuera
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tory Miller
June 2016

Brushing pork chops with a flavorful salmuera, or Argentinean brine, while they're cooking adds moisture and seasons the meat to its core. Tory Miller of Madison, Wisconsin's Estrellón also makes a "finishing" salmuera with toasty nuts and herbs to give the meat one more layer of flavor before it's served. This technique can be used for all kinds of meat and fish, and also works flawlessly on vegetables. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup marcona almonds, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon minced chives
  • 1 teaspoon minced parsley
  • 1 teaspoon minced mint
  • 1 teaspoon minced cilantro
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Four 8-ounce bone-in pork rib chops, cut 1 inch thick
  • Flaky sea salt, for finishing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar with the shallot, garlic, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, 1 teaspoon of pepper and 1 cup of water. Stir in the almonds, chives, parsley, mint and cilantro.

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup each of olive oil and vinegar with 2 tablespoons of kosher salt, 2 teaspoons of pepper and 1/4 cup of water. Grill the pork chops over moderately high heat, basting frequently with the seasoning salmuera, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140°, 6 to 7 minutes per side.

Step 3    

Transfer the chops to a platter and baste with some of the marcona almond salmuera. Sprinkle with flaky salt and serve the rest of the salmuera alongside.

Make Ahead

Both salmueras can be refrigerated overnight. Stir in the marcona almonds just before serving.

Suggested Pairing

A bold, fruit-forward Spanish Garnacha blend.

