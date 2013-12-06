Pork Burgers with Sage
Serves : 8
Daniel Bruce
July 2000

Use ground pork butt for juicier, more flavorful burgers, ground pork loin for leaner ones.    Healthy Grilling Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup dry Marsala
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 pounds ground pork
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh sage
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon pimentón (see Note)
  • Pure olive oil, for brushing
  • 8 hamburger buns

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the Marsala and salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until reduced by one-third, about 4 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, gently mix the pork with the Marsala, sage, pepper and pimentón until evenly seasoned. Shape the meat into 8 thick burgers.

Step 3    

Light the grill. Lightly brush the burgers on both sides with olive oil and grill over a moderately hot fire for about 6 minutes per side, or until nicely browned outside and barely pink inside. Serve hot, on the hamburger buns.

Notes

Pimentón, a smoked Spanish paprika, is available at specialty markets.

