Pork Burgers with Sage

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the Marsala and salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until reduced by one-third, about 4 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2 In a large bowl, gently mix the pork with the Marsala, sage, pepper and pimentón until evenly seasoned. Shape the meat into 8 thick burgers.