Pork Blade Steaks with Sage Butter Sauce

Generously season the pork steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a large, heavy skillet over moderately high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter and swirl to coat the bottom of the skillet, then add the steaks. Cook, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a platter.

Step 2

Add the sage leaves to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until crisp, about 30 seconds. Add the vinegar and bring to a boil, stirring and scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Simmer until reduced by half. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the sauce is creamy; season with salt and pepper. Slice the steaks and spoon the sauce on top.