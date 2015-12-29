Pork Blade Steaks with Sage Butter Sauce

Chef Chris Cosentino of Porcellino in San Francisco loves pork blade steak: It’s well marbled, intensely flavorful and nicely chewy, plus it cooks quickly in a skillet. Also called pork steak or pork shoulder steak, it’s an inexpensive cut from the shoulder that contains the blade bone.
Slideshow: More Pork Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Generously season the pork steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a large, heavy skillet over moderately high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter and swirl to coat the bottom of the skillet, then add the steaks. Cook, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a platter.
Add the sage leaves to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until crisp, about 30 seconds. Add the vinegar and bring to a boil, stirring and scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Simmer until reduced by half. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the sauce is creamy; season with salt and pepper. Slice the steaks and spoon the sauce on top.
Serve With
Endive salad with wedges of tart apple.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5