Pork Blade Steaks with Sage Butter Sauce

Chris Cosentino

Chef Chris Cosentino of Porcellino in San Francisco loves pork blade steak: It’s well marbled, intensely flavorful and nicely chewy, plus it cooks quickly in a skillet. Also called pork steak or pork shoulder steak, it’s an inexpensive cut from the shoulder that contains the blade bone. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • Two 15-ounce pork blade steaks, about 1 inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup sage leaves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Generously season the pork steaks with salt and pepper. Heat  a large, heavy skillet over moderately high heat. Add 3 tablespoons  of the butter and swirl to coat the bottom of the skillet, then add the steaks. Cook, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a platter. 

Step 2    

Add the sage leaves to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until crisp, about 30 seconds. Add the vinegar and bring to a boil, stirring and scraping up the browned bits from the bottom  of the skillet. Simmer until reduced by half. Remove the skillet from  the heat and stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter, 1 tablespoon  at a time, until the sauce is creamy; season with salt and pepper. Slice  the steaks and spoon the sauce on top.

Serve With

Endive salad with wedges of tart apple.

