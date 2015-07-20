Pork Belly with Rhubarb Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 Brine the pork belly In a large pot, combine all of the ingredients except the pork belly and simmer, partially covered, over low heat for 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Add the pork to the brine and leave at room temperature for 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Bring to room temperature for 1 hour before cooking.

Step 2 Make the glaze In a small saucepan, cook the rhubarb juice over moderate heat until reduced to 1 cup, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the maple syrup and cook until slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce and chile powder; let cool.