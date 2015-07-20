Pork Belly with Rhubarb Glaze
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Zakary Pelaccio
August 2015

After brining pork belly, chef Zakary Pelaccio slow-roasts the meat until it’s tender and crisp, brushing it with a deliciously sweet and tangy rhubarb glaze. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

PORK BELLY

  • 1 gallon water
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 3 rosemary sprigs
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup coriander seeds
  • 2 tablespoons white peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons fennel seeds
  • One 5-pound pork belly

GLAZE

  • 2 pounds rhubarb, juiced (2 1/4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chile powder

How to Make It

Step 1    Brine the pork belly

In a large pot, combine all of the ingredients except the pork belly and simmer, partially covered, over low heat for 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Add the pork to the brine and leave at room temperature for 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Bring to room temperature for 1 hour before cooking.

Step 2    Make the glaze

In a small saucepan, cook the rhubarb juice over moderate heat until reduced to 1 cup, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the maple syrup and cook until slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce and chile powder; let cool.

Step 3    

Light a grill and set it up for indirect cooking. Remove the pork belly from the brine and score the skin in a crosshatch pattern. Set the pork on the grill, fat side up, opposite the heat source. Cover and grill at 325° for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, until very tender; brush with the glaze during the last 45 minutes of grilling. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes. Thinly slice and serve.

Make Ahead

The rhubarb glaze can be refrigerated overnight; bring to room temperature before using.

