Pork Belly Porchetta with Truffles 
Ditte Isager
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Nadine Levy Redzepi
December 2017

This is Nadine Levy Redzepi’s high-low approach to pork, combining a humble, fatty cut with upscale but affordable preserved truffles. The meat is cooked until just tender; it won’t be meltingly soft like a braise, but it has that irresistible crunchy layer of fat to keep everything juicy. Slideshow: More Pork Belly Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2.8-ounce jar preserved truffles 
  • One 3-pound skin-on, boneless pork belly 
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • 10 small sage leaves, coarsely chopped 
  • 1 1/2 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and halved 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse the truffles and any liquid in the jar until finely chopped and spreadable.

Step 2    

Lay the pork on a work surface with the skin side facing down. Season with salt. Spread the truffle puree evenly over the meat and scatter the sage on top. Starting at a short edge, roll the pork belly into a log. Tie tightly at 1-inch intervals with kitchen twine. Season all over with salt. 

Step 3    

Set the pork seam side down in a roasting pan and scatter the potatoes around it. Drizzle the pork and potatoes with the oil. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange the potatoes cut side down.

Step 4    

Roast until the potatoes are browned and tender, about  1 hour. Transfer the potatoes to a plate and continue to roast the pork for about 20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 140° to 145°. If the fat is not crisp, increase the oven temperature to 450° and roast for 5 minutes longer, until crisp. Turn off the oven. 

Step 5    

Transfer the pork to a work surface and let stand for  15 minutes. Put the potatoes back in the roasting pan and return to the oven to warm. 

Step 6    

Remove the twine from the pork and slice the roast crosswise. Arrange the meat on a platter and pour any juices from the cutting board over it. Serve with the potatoes. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up