Pork-and-Shrimp Shumai 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 dozen
Andrew Zimmern
May 2016

Plenty of ginger and scallions add terrific flavor to these juicy shumai dumplings from Andrew Zimmern. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

DIPPING SAUCE

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup black vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese chili-garlic sauce

SHUMAI

  • 12 ounces ground pork
  • 6 ounces raw medium shrimp—shelled, deveined and finely chopped
  • 4 scallions, white and light green parts only, minced
  • 3 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine or dry sherry
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 1 package round dumpling wrappers, thawed if frozen
  • Napa cabbage leaves, for steaming
  • Blanched green peas, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dipping sauce

In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the black vinegar and chili-garlic sauce.

Step 2    Make the shumai

In a medium bowl, combine the pork and shrimp with the scallions, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine and salt. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Step 3    

Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Hold a dumpling wrapper in your palm, keeping the rest of the wrappers covered with plastic. Place 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center of the wrapper and gather up the edges all around to form an open cup; the wrapper will adhere to the filling. Transfer the dumpling to the prepared baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap.  Repeat to form the remaining dumplings.

Step 4    

Fill a wok or large skillet with 3/4 inch of water and bring to a simmer. Line 2 tiers of a bamboo steamer with cabbage leaves, overlapping them slightly. Add the dumplings to the steamer and stack the tiers. Cover and set the steamer in the wok. Steam the shumai until firm and the filling is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Garnish each with a pea and serve hot with the dipping sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Rich California Riesling.

