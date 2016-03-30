Pork-and-Shrimp Shumai 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dipping sauce In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the black vinegar and chili-garlic sauce.

Step 2 Make the shumai In a medium bowl, combine the pork and shrimp with the scallions, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine and salt. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Step 3 Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Hold a dumpling wrapper in your palm, keeping the rest of the wrappers covered with plastic. Place 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center of the wrapper and gather up the edges all around to form an open cup; the wrapper will adhere to the filling. Transfer the dumpling to the prepared baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Repeat to form the remaining dumplings.