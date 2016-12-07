Pork-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Jumbo Shells 

Author Name: Heather Tuttle Review Body: I made this tonight and it was delicious! Three things: * by "heaping tablespoon" I think it means "fill the shell pretty full" because I had quite a bit of meat mix left over. (I just spread it out atop the dish.) * I doubt this can fit in a 9x13 oval dish. (The photo accompanying the recipe should'be tipped me off!) I don't have an oval dish so I tried using a large square casserole dish and it was so crammed in...and I hadn't even poured in the rest of the sauce! It would've overflowed for sure. I dumped it all in a 9x13 deep rectangular pan instead and it fit fine. * it was pretty soupy after 10 minutes out of the oven; I imagine a few more minutes wait time might've helped it set more. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-09

Author Name: Nancy Carlson Review Body: We thought this was amazeballs! I used Julia Moskin's classic marinara recipe (wicked good). For me this made 21 shells with lots of pork leftover. I think you definitely should overfill the shells so that the filling is almost spilling out the top and it would be totally fine. Next time I'll do that. I loved this! The pork ricotta filling is soooo good! Also the dish is pretty and smells great! Nice recipe! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-12

Author Name: ManuelMoreira Review Body: Those look absolutely delicious, I will try it out! Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-05-11

Author Name: BrendaHolmes747 Review Body: This one is for all the true italian fans out there, it's a must cook! Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-05-11

Author Name: KennyD0204 Review Body: If I made these again I would use Italian sausage for more flavor. Also I would have cooked the sausage first and drained it before adding to the rest of the ingrediance. Needed more flavor. Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2017-01-27

Author Name: MySynapse Review Body: This was delicious! I used a 50/50 blend of ground pork and sweet Italian sausage. I felt uneasy about all that raw pork going into the shells so I pre-cooked the pork. I didn't brown it.... just got rid of the pinkness. This also served the purpose of rendering fat and moisture. I see that a lot of people complained about the end result being "soupy". The end result was incredibly tasty! The shells nestled nicely into a 9X13 rectangular pan. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-01-02

Author Name: eblack Review Body: I made this last night and it was delicious and very easy to assemble. I used turkey burger instead of pork. Because the turkey burger I bought was in a 1 lb. package, I supplemented the other 1/4 lb. of meat needed with frozen spinach that I had on hand. I made sure to thaw the spinach and squeeze out as much water as possible before throwing it in the filling mixture. I didn't have any fresh parsley so I didn't use any and the recipe did not suffer in my opinion. I noticed quite a bit of water ran out of the shells from between the shell and the filling as I was plating this dish. It was easy enough to drain off the plate and wipe clean, however, I'm not sure why this happened. I made sure my cooked shells were dry prior to filling them. Maybe there was still too much moisture in the spinach? Also, due to this excess of moisture, the filling could easily slip out of the shell (like a separate ball of meat) as I was trying to cut the shells in half to eat. Despite these unexpected happenings, I would certainly make this dish again. The fact that it can be made ahead of time is certainly a plus also. Thanks for the recipe! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-01-08

Author Name: Gustavo Woltmann Review Body: I have to try this, looks great and maybe my friends will like it Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-29

Author Name: Diana Cole Review Body: Quite tasty! My husband declared it his new favorite pasta dish. My only variation was adding some fennel seed to the filling. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-29

Author Name: Marilyn E. Jess Review Body: I used the recipe as inspiration, and tweaked it a bit. It came out perfect. I am sure the leftovers will be even tastier. I normally don't use sauce in a jar. I used Mezzetta Plum tomato sauce, with 8 oz Hunts no salt added tomato sauce added, and 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds. The aroma was heavenly! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-24