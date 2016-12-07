Pork-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Jumbo Shells 
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Justin Chapple
January 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple amps up the filling in stuffed shells by including ground pork. Make sure to use your favorite prepared tomato sauce here. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces jumbo pasta shells 
  • 1 1/4 pounds ground pork 
  • 1 1/4 cups fresh ricotta 
  • 3/4 cup panko 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 large egg, beaten 
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 1/2 cups prepared marinara sauce 
  • 1/2 pound fresh lightly salted mozzarella, torn 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°.  In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the shells until they are al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a baking sheet to cool slightly. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the pork, ricotta, panko, garlic, egg, Parmigiano, the 1/2 cup of parsley, 1/4 cup of the cream, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper; mix well.  

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, mix the marinara sauce with the remaining 1/4 cup of cream. Spoon half of the sauce into a 9-by-13-inch oval baking dish. Stuff each shell with a heaping tablespoon of the filling and nestle in the sauce. Spoon the remaining sauce over the shells and scatter the mozzarella on top.  

Step 4    

Cover the baking dish and bake for about 45 minutes, then uncover and bake for 15 minutes longer, until bubbling and  the pork is cooked through. Let stand for 10 minutes, then garnish with parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. Bring the pasta to room temperature before baking.

