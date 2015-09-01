Pork and Quinoa Stew

In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the pork and brown on all sides. Transfer the pork to a plate or bowl.

Step 2

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat. When shimmering, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, bay leaf, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the water, quinoa, reserved pork and potatoes and bring to a boil. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the pork, potatoes and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Add parsley, stir, divide among four bowls and serve.