The cumin, tomato and jalapeño give this easy pork and quinoa stew a decidedly South American feel. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the pork and brown on all sides. Transfer the pork to a plate or bowl.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat. When shimmering, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, bay leaf, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the water, quinoa, reserved pork and potatoes and bring to a boil. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the pork, potatoes and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Add parsley, stir, divide among four bowls and serve.
