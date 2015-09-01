Pork and Quinoa Stew
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
September 2013

The cumin, tomato and jalapeño give this easy pork and quinoa stew a decidedly South American feel. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound pork shoulder, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped  
  • 2 jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 2 large potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the pork and brown on all sides. Transfer the pork to a plate or bowl.

Step 2    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat. When shimmering, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, bay leaf, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the water, quinoa, reserved pork and potatoes and bring to a boil. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the pork, potatoes and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Add parsley, stir, divide among four bowls and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked stew can be refrigerated for two days. Reheat and add the parsley to finish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up