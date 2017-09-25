Pork-and-Potato Curry 

This deeply flavorful curry is one of the many delicious staff meals prepared by chef Katianna Hong at The Charter Oak restaurant in St. Helena, California. She likes to make it using ingredients from the Napa Valley, like white wine, citrus leaves and spices. Hong also weaves in her own tastes, incorporating Southeast Asian and Indian flavors. She makes the curry with pork stock, but a rich chicken stock is nice, too. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, jalapeño, garlic, ginger and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the crushed red pepper and cook for 30 seconds. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
Add the stock, brown sugar, fish sauce, coriander, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon and lime leaves and bring to a boil. Stir in the pork, cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until the pork is nearly tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, cover partially and simmer until the pork and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Stir the coconut milk and lime juice into the curry and bring to a boil. Season with salt. Discard the lime leaves. Garnish with cilantro, mint, Thai basil and sliced scallions and serve with steamed rice.
Make Ahead
Review Body: Comforting, luscious flavor profile. This becomes one of those comments where the ingredients had to change a bit; sorry. We can't handle that much heat, so I cut the jalapeño in half and the crushed red pepper down to a little less than 1/2 teaspoon, though I did add freshly ground white pepper at the end. In the interest of health (a necessity for us), the pork shoulder turned into leaner pork loin (cook for half the time of shoulder), sweet potatoes took the place of white, the coconut milk went lite, and the white rice became brown. No loss of taste, texture, or happiness; I think I saved the integrity of the dish! A fun and simple meal with 6 generous servings. THANKS!
