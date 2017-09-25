Pork-and-Potato Curry 

Author Name: Alyce Morgan

Review Body: Comforting, luscious flavor profile. This becomes one of those comments where the ingredients had to change a bit; sorry. We can't handle that much heat, so I cut the jalapeño in half and the crushed red pepper down to a little less than 1/2 teaspoon, though I did add freshly ground white pepper at the end. In the interest of health (a necessity for us), the pork shoulder turned into leaner pork loin (cook for half the time of shoulder), sweet potatoes took the place of white, the coconut milk went lite, and the white rice became brown. No loss of taste, texture, or happiness; I think I saved the integrity of the dish! A fun and simple meal with 6 generous servings. THANKS!

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-11-09