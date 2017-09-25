Pork-and-Potato Curry 
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
November 2017

This deeply flavorful curry is one of the many delicious staff meals prepared by chef Katianna Hong at The Charter Oak restaurant in St. Helena, California. She likes to make it using ingredients from the Napa Valley, like white wine, citrus leaves and spices. Hong also weaves in her own tastes, incorporating Southeast Asian and Indian flavors. She makes the curry with pork stock, but a rich chicken stock is nice, too. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped shallots 
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced 
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper 
  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 1 1/2 cups pork or chicken stock 
  • 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander 
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon  
  • 2 kaffir lime leaves 
  • 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces 
  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened  coconut milk 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • Cilantro, mint, Thai basil and sliced scallions, for garnish 
  • Steamed rice, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, jalapeño, garlic, ginger and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the crushed red pepper and cook for 30 seconds. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.  

Step 2    

Add the stock, brown sugar, fish sauce, coriander, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon and lime leaves and bring to a boil. Stir in the pork, cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until the pork is nearly tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, cover partially and simmer until the pork and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.  

Step 3    

Stir the coconut milk and lime juice into the curry and bring to a boil. Season with salt. Discard the lime leaves. Garnish with cilantro, mint, Thai basil and sliced  scallions and serve with steamed rice.

Make Ahead

The curry can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving. 

