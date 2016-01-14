Pork-and-Pineapple Coconut Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cover the pork chunks with 1 inch of cold water (about 12 cups). Add the salt and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the pork is tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pork to a bowl. Set aside 2 cups of the pork stock; reserve the remaining pork stock for another use.

Step 2 Wipe out the casserole. Add 1 cup of the coconut milk and simmer over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and peanut butter and cook for 1 minute more. Add the remaining 1 cup of coconut milk and the reserved 2 cups of pork stock along with the sweet potato, galangal, lemongrass and shrimp paste. Cover partially and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook until the sweet potato is almost tender, about 10 minutes. Add the eggplant and simmer until just tender, about 10 minutes.