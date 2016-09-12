Pork and Fennel Choucroute with Walnut Mustard

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then finely chop and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the mustard.

Step 2 On a work surface, finely chop the garlic with the caraway seeds. Rub the ribs with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, then rub the garlic mixture all over the ribs and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the ribs and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and wine and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven for 45 minutes.