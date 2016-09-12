Pork and Fennel Choucroute with Walnut Mustard
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

These braised pork ribs from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun get delicious flavor from caraway, garlic and white wine, but the kicker is the supereasy and addictive toasted-walnut whole-grain mustard that gets served alongside. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1/2 cup whole-grain mustard
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • One 3-pound rack baby back ribs, cut into 2 equal pieces
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup Pinot Gris or other dry white wine
  • 1 small Savoy cabbage (12 ounces), quartered
  • 2 medium fennel bulbs, trimmed, tough outer layer discarded and quartered lengthwise

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then finely chop and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the mustard.

Step 2    

On a work surface, finely chop the garlic with the caraway seeds. Rub the ribs with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, then rub the garlic mixture all over the ribs and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the ribs and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and wine and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven for 45 minutes.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the cabbage and fennel with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the cabbage and fennel on top of the ribs, cover and braise for about 45 minutes longer, until the ribs and vegetables are tender. Transfer the choucroute to a platter and top with the strained braising liquid. Serve with the walnut mustard.

Make Ahead

The choucroute can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pinot Gris from either Oregon or Alsace, France, has a spicy richness that's perfect for the tart-nutty contrast in this dish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up