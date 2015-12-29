Pork and Chorizo Pozole
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Aarón Sanchez

Pozole is a slow-simmered, elaborately spiced Mexican stew made with hominy (dried corn kernels soaked in a mineral lime bath). This streamlined version from Chopped judge Aarón Sánchez, chef at Mestizo in Leawood, Kansas, uses two time-saving ingredients: fresh chorizo (which is already spiced) and pork cut into small, quick-cooking cubes. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 pounds trimmed boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large white onion, quartered
  • 2 cloves
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican, plus more for garnish
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 quarts beef broth
  • 1 pound tomatillos, husked and rinsed
  • 4 plum tomatoes, halved
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 ounce each of ancho and guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • 1 pound fresh Mexican chorizo, casings removed
  • Two 15-ounce cans white hominy, drained and rinsed
  • Thinly sliced radishes, chopped onion and cilantro and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper, add to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring twice, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add 1 piece of the quartered onion, the cloves, the 1 tablespoon of oregano, the bay leaves and 6 cups of the beef broth and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the pork is tender, about 40 minutes. Discard the bay leaves. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat a large cast-iron skillet. In a large bowl, toss the tomatillos, tomatoes, garlic and remaining 3 pieces of onion with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the vegetables to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until blistered in spots, about 10 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a blender.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, toast the chiles over moderately high heat until slightly darkened, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 2 cups of beef broth and bring to a simmer; cover the skillet, remove from the heat and let the chiles soften for 5 minutes. Add the chiles and broth to the blender with the vegetables and puree until smooth. Strain the vegetable-chile puree into a bowl. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 4    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the skillet. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chorizo, hominy and vegetable-chile puree to the casserole and bring the pozole to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish the pozole with radishes, onion, cilantro and oregano and serve with lime wedges.

