Pork and Chorizo Pozole

Pozole is a slow-simmered, elaborately spiced Mexican stew made with hominy (dried corn kernels soaked in a mineral lime bath). This streamlined version from Chopped judge Aarón Sánchez, chef at Mestizo in Leawood, Kansas, uses two time-saving ingredients: fresh chorizo (which is already spiced) and pork cut into small, quick-cooking cubes.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper, add to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring twice, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add 1 piece of the quartered onion, the cloves, the 1 tablespoon of oregano, the bay leaves and 6 cups of the beef broth and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the pork is tender, about 40 minutes. Discard the bay leaves.
Meanwhile, heat a large cast-iron skillet. In a large bowl, toss the tomatillos, tomatoes, garlic and remaining 3 pieces of onion with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the vegetables to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until blistered in spots, about 10 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a blender.
In the same skillet, toast the chiles over moderately high heat until slightly darkened, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 2 cups of beef broth and bring to a simmer; cover the skillet, remove from the heat and let the chiles soften for 5 minutes. Add the chiles and broth to the blender with the vegetables and puree until smooth. Strain the vegetable-chile puree into a bowl. Wipe out the skillet.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the skillet. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chorizo, hominy and vegetable-chile puree to the casserole and bring the pozole to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish the pozole with radishes, onion, cilantro and oregano and serve with lime wedges.
Author Name: Tom V.
Review Body: Fantastic flavor and was a "must make it again" to all that tried this. Not clear was if both of the chili's are dry or fresh, I went with dry. Second time making this I used extra pork and chorizo as there is plenty of room for it in the liquid. I miss Aaron Sanchez being in Kansas, this is a close second so thanks for sharing.
