Pork-and-Chive Dumplings 
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 28
Peter Cho
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Peter Cho, of Han Oak in Portland, Oregon, says that this is a cheater version of his favorite xiao long bao (soup dumplings). “I love when you poke the side of a soup dumpling and the rich, porky chicken stock spills out into your spoon and mixes with the black vinegar dipping sauce. For my version, I took the difficulty out of making and filling the dumplings by instead just serving them with a rich chicken stock–and–vinegar dipping sauce.” Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

DUMPLINGS :

  • 1/2 cup chopped garlic chives or chives 
  • One 1-inch piece of  fresh ginger, peeled and sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing) 
  • 2 teaspoons light brown sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons light sesame oil 
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 pound fatty ground pork, preferably from the shoulder 
  • 28 gyoza wrappers (3 1/2 inch round) 
  • Napa cabbage leaves,  for steaming 

DIPPING SAUCE :

  • 3/4 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth  
  • 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar 
  • One 1-inch piece of  fresh ginger, peeled  and julienned 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the dumplings In a food processor, pulse the chives, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar, both sesame oils and 1 teaspoon of salt until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl; mix in the pork. 

Step 2    

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the filling into the center of 1 gyoza wrapper and, using your finger, moisten half of the edge with water. Fold the dough up and over the filling to form a half-moon and pinch to seal the dumpling completely. Moisten the top of one end with water, bring the other end over and pinch to bring together and create a rosebud shape. Place the dumpling on the parchment-lined baking sheet and keep covered with a clean kitchen towel while you assemble the rest. Repeat the process with the remaining filling and wrappers. 

Step 3    

Line 2 large steamer baskets with cabbage leaves and set the dumplings on the cabbage. Set the basket in a pot of boiling water and steam until the wrappers turn transparent and the filling is firm, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce In a small saucepan, simmer the stock over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Whisk  in both vinegars and the ginger. Serve the warm dipping sauce with the dumplings. 

Make Ahead

The uncooked dumplings can be frozen on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, then transferred to a resealable plastic bag and frozen for up to 1 month.  

