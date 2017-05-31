Pork-and-Chive Dumplings 

Step 2

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the filling into the center of 1 gyoza wrapper and, using your finger, moisten half of the edge with water. Fold the dough up and over the filling to form a half-moon and pinch to seal the dumpling completely. Moisten the top of one end with water, bring the other end over and pinch to bring together and create a rosebud shape. Place the dumpling on the parchment-lined baking sheet and keep covered with a clean kitchen towel while you assemble the rest. Repeat the process with the remaining filling and wrappers.