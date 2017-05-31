Pork-and-Chive Dumplings 

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Peter Cho, of Han Oak in Portland, Oregon, says that this is a cheater version of his favorite xiao long bao (soup dumplings). “I love when you poke the side of a soup dumpling and the rich, porky chicken stock spills out into your spoon and mixes with the black vinegar dipping sauce. For my version, I took the difficulty out of making and filling the dumplings by instead just serving them with a rich chicken stock–and–vinegar dipping sauce.” Slideshow: More Pork Recipes
How to Make It
Make the dumplings In a food processor, pulse the chives, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar, both sesame oils and 1 teaspoon of salt until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl; mix in the pork.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the filling into the center of 1 gyoza wrapper and, using your finger, moisten half of the edge with water. Fold the dough up and over the filling to form a half-moon and pinch to seal the dumpling completely. Moisten the top of one end with water, bring the other end over and pinch to bring together and create a rosebud shape. Place the dumpling on the parchment-lined baking sheet and keep covered with a clean kitchen towel while you assemble the rest. Repeat the process with the remaining filling and wrappers.
Line 2 large steamer baskets with cabbage leaves and set the dumplings on the cabbage. Set the basket in a pot of boiling water and steam until the wrappers turn transparent and the filling is firm, 8 to 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce In a small saucepan, simmer the stock over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Whisk in both vinegars and the ginger. Serve the warm dipping sauce with the dumplings.
Author Name: Tammy Blythe
Review Body: Mmmm... this looks delish. Will have to try this.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-08
Author Name: Kristy Crabtree
Review Body: Looove these! I made these for a big dinner and there were a hit!!! I didn't have black vinegar, but made a workaround
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Dumplings are one of my favorite entrees. I am going to cook this dish for my brothers birthday!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-05