Pork-and-Brisket Chili 

Kansas City, Missouri, chef Colby Garrelts makes a giant pot of chili for his family’s Sunday supper, often using venison that he has hunted himself. Here, he uses a mix of pork shoulder and brisket for a super-decadent and satisfying bowl of chili. Slideshow: More Chili Recipes
How to Make It
Make the beans In a large saucepan, cover all of the ingredients with 4 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the beans are just tender, about 1 hour. Drain well and discard the vegetables.
Make the chili Season the pork and brisket generously with salt and pepper. In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. In batches, cook the pork and brisket over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a baking sheet.
Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the pot. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until just starting to soften and brown, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, chili powder, brown sugar, mustard powder and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant and the vegetables are coated, about 3 minutes. Add the Hatch chiles and tomatoes and cook, stirring, until bubbling, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add the meat and oregano and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is barely tender, about 1 hour.
Stir the beans into the chili and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat and beans are tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes longer. Serve hot with sour cream, shredded cheese and thinly sliced scallions.
Author Name: Julie Rock
Review Body: The flavor of this chili is great, but following the recipe will result in a very runny, soupy chili. See that picture of the chili? That’s not what yours will look like unless you make some changes. I followed the recipe exactly but added “only” 4 quarts of chicken stock. It was still too runny. I’d recommend starting with 3 quarts of stock and going from there.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-10-26