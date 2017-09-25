Pork-and-Brisket Chili 
John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Colby Garrelts
November 2017

Kansas City, Missouri, chef Colby Garrelts makes a giant pot of chili for his family’s Sunday supper, often using venison that he has hunted himself. Here, he uses a mix of pork shoulder and brisket for a super-decadent and satisfying bowl of chili. Slideshow: More Chili Recipes

Ingredients

BEANS :

  • 1 pound small dried pink beans, such as Rancho Gordo’s Pinquitos, soaked overnight and drained  
  • 5 garlic cloves 
  • 1 small yellow onion, quartered through the core 
  • 1 medium carrot, halved crosswise 
  • 1 celery rib, halved crosswise 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt 

CHILI:

  • 3 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 2 pounds brisket, cut into  1 1/2-inch pieces 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil 
  • 3 medium yellow onions, chopped 
  • 1 green bell pepper—stemmed, seeded and chopped 
  • 10 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste 
  • 1/4 cup chili powder 
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon mustard powder 
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin 
  • One 16-ounce jar roasted green Hatch chiles (medium heat) 
  • One 16-ounce can crushed tomatoes 
  • 5 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1/4 cup oregano leaves  
  • Sour cream, shredded cheese and thinly sliced scallions, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the beans In a large saucepan, cover all of the ingredients with 4 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the beans are just tender, about  1 hour. Drain well and discard the vegetables.

Step 2    

Make the chili Season the pork and brisket generously with salt and pepper. In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. In batches, cook the pork and brisket over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a baking sheet.

Step 3    

Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the pot. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until just starting to soften and brown, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, chili powder, brown sugar, mustard powder and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant and the vegetables are coated, about 3 minutes. Add the Hatch chiles and tomatoes and cook, stirring, until bubbling, about  5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add the meat and oregano and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is barely tender, about 1 hour.

Step 4    

Stir the beans into the chili and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat and beans are tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes longer. Serve hot with sour cream, shredded cheese and thinly sliced scallions.

Make Ahead

The chili can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Reheat gently before serving.

