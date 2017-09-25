Pork-and-Apple Bedfordshire Clangers 
John Kernick
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Sam Jacobson
November 2017

Sam Jacobson of the Stargazy bakeshop in Philadelphia delivers both sausage roll and fruit pie in these traditional spiced half-and-half pastries from eastern England. Fun fact: Bedfordshire residents are nicknamed “Clangers” after this sweet and savory specialty. Slideshow: More Pork Shoulder Recipes

Ingredients

PASTRY :

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed and chilled 
  • Ice water 

FILLINGS :

  • 1/2 pound ground pork shoulder 
  • 1/4 cup finely ground fresh breadcrumbs 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped sage 
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger  
  • 1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice 
  • Freshly ground nutmeg 
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock 
  • 2 Honeycrisp apples (1 pound total)—peeled, cored and cut into 3/4-inch pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pastry In a food processor, pulse the 2½ cups of flour with the salt. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size. Add 1/4 cup of ice water and pulse until the dough just comes together. If needed, add up  to 1/4 cup of ice water. Turn out onto a work surface and  knead 2 or 3 times. Quarter and  press into rectangular disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Make the fillings In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine  the pork with the breadcrumbs, sage, garlic, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, 1/4 teaspoon of granulated sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger, 1/8 teaspoon of allspice and a pinch of nutmeg. Freeze until cold but not frozen, about 30 minutes.  

Step 3    

Using the paddle attachment, beat the pork mixture at  low speed until just combined. Slowly beat in the stock. 

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, toss the apples with the brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, cardamom, cinnamon and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of ginger and 1/4 teaspoon of allspice.

Step 5    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out 1 disk of dough  to a 5-by-10-inch rectangle. With  a long side nearest you, spoon one-fourth of the apples along the bottom right half of the dough, leaving a 1-inch border on the bottom and side. Spoon one-fourth of the pork filling along the bottom left half of the dough to make 1 solid bar of  filling, leaving a 1-inch border on the bottom and side. Fold the top half of the dough over the filling and press the edges  to seal. Brush the top with the beaten egg. Sprinkle the  apple half with granulated sugar  and cut a few slits in the top  of this side only. Transfer to  a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling, spacing the pies 1 inch apart. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. 

Step 6    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Bake the pies for 50 minutes to 1 hour, rotating the baking sheet halfway through, until the apple filling is bubbling and the crust is deeply golden. Transfer the pies to a rack to cool.

Make Ahead

The unbaked pies can be frozen for up to 1 month. Thaw slightly before baking.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up